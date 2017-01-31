Hackettstown's Celebrity Bartender Series continues

Hackettstown residents will have the opportunity to get into the St. Patrick's Day spirit a little early this year, thanks to the efforts of a few familiar faces. The next session of the Celebrity Bartender Series will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, at four locations: Czig Meister Brewing Company, Marley's Gotham Grill, Bea McNally's Irish Pub, and Man Skirt Brewing.

