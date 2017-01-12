Hackettstown woman charged with DWI

Andrea Martinez, 29, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in a school zone, improper use of high beams, failure to maintain a lane, unlicensed driver and possession of an open alcohol container. At 2:33 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Route 604 stopped a vehicle he observed commit a moving violation and while speaking with the driver -- identified as Martinez -- detected the odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle, police said.

