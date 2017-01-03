Hackettstown man charged with pot pos...

Hackettstown man charged with pot possession

Stephen Michalski, 19, was charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and rear license plate light not working properly. At 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Route 46 stopped a vehicle he observed commit a moving violation, police said.

