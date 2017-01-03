Hackettstown man charged with pot possession
Stephen Michalski, 19, was charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and rear license plate light not working properly. At 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Route 46 stopped a vehicle he observed commit a moving violation, police said.
