Hackettstown man charged with DWI

Matthew Murphy, 27, was charged with driving while intoxicated, obstruction of windshield, no insurance on his motor vehicle, failure to maintain a lane, careless driving and failure to inspect. At 1:56 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Franklin Street stopped a vehicle he observed commit a moving violation and while speaking with the driver -- identified as Murphy -- detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.