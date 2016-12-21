Hackettstown man charged with disorde...

Hackettstown man charged with disorderly conduct

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Jersey Herald

A report of a man walking down Wolfe Road led to the arrest of a Hackettstown man on charges including disorderly conduct, police said. At 7:16 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, a Mount Olive police officer responded to Wolfe Road for a report of a man walking in the roadway and observed a man walking into oncoming traffic, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09) Dec 22 Netcongmomof3 33
House Cleaning Dec 8 MMM 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj Oct '16 someone 3
Holdiay Bundles are here Oct '16 geni 1
News Thursday added 2nd NJ show; United Nations play... Sep '16 UNESCO 1
No air conditions at McDonalds (Jun '16) Jun '16 Csbbrodie 1
News Man admits using work computer to share child porn (Jan '14) Jun '16 Lindsay 8
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,848 • Total comments across all topics: 277,540,338

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC