Hackettstown First Presbyterian Church Hosts Blood Drive
On Mon., Feb., 6, Hackettstown First Presbyterian Church is sponsoring a blood drive from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in cooperation with Community Blood Services. The blood drive will locate in the Annex Building.
