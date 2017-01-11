Girls Basketball: Herald Top 5 for Week of Jan. 8
Only losses of the season are to Westwood and Morristown, which are a combined 15-0. 2. Jefferson : Snatched a massive early-season win in the NJAC American Division by picking off Pope John, which was undefeated in conference last season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206
|Tue
|Isacat
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan 7
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec '16
|MMM
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Oct '16
|someone
|3
|Holdiay Bundles are here
|Oct '16
|geni
|1
|Thursday added 2nd NJ show; United Nations play...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC