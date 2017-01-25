Cops: DWI driver into concrete wall struck again by oncoming car
A drunken Hackettstown man who struck a street sign and concrete wall attempted to drive away before being hit by an oncoming vehicle, police said. Robert Gonzalez, 35, at 1:11 a.m. Saturday was traveling in a 2013 BMW along Route 517 near Cook Street when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a curb.
