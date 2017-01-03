There are on the New Jersey Herald story from Thursday Jan 5, titled Concert to mark director's 20th year with Sussex County Oratorio Society. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:

Artistic director Al Kopacka will celebrate his 20th year conducting the Sussex County Oratorio Society at its concert, "Journeys in Song -- Part I," at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the First United Methodist Church, 111 Ryerson Ave. Kopacka earned his B.M.E. from Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Va., in 1976. He continued his studies at Westminster Choir College in New Jersey.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.