Concert to mark director's 20th year with Sussex County Oratorio Society
There are 1 comment on the New Jersey Herald story from Thursday Jan 5, titled Concert to mark director's 20th year with Sussex County Oratorio Society. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:
Artistic director Al Kopacka will celebrate his 20th year conducting the Sussex County Oratorio Society at its concert, "Journeys in Song -- Part I," at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the First United Methodist Church, 111 Ryerson Ave. Kopacka earned his B.M.E. from Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Va., in 1976. He continued his studies at Westminster Choir College in New Jersey.
#1 Saturday Jan 7
Congrats to a wonderful guy and a great choral conductor. I knew Al many years ago, before he was with the Sussex County Oratorio, when he was conducting the fledgling Harmonium Classical Choral Society in Chester. He was a gifted conductor then, as I am sure he is now. My best to you always, Al... Amy Lynn
