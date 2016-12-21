Budd Lake man charged with heroin pos...

Budd Lake man charged with heroin possession

Christopher J. Fischer, 33, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic syringe, driving while suspended, maintenance of lamps and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle. At 3:16 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, a Mount Olive police officer patrolling International Drive South stopped a silver Honda he observed enter the parking lot of the Shell gas station with an inoperable headlight, police said.

