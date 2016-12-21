Budd Lake man charged with heroin possession
Christopher J. Fischer, 33, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic syringe, driving while suspended, maintenance of lamps and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle. At 3:16 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, a Mount Olive police officer patrolling International Drive South stopped a silver Honda he observed enter the parking lot of the Shell gas station with an inoperable headlight, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec 8
|MMM
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Oct '16
|someone
|3
|Holdiay Bundles are here
|Oct '16
|geni
|1
|Thursday added 2nd NJ show; United Nations play...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO
|1
|No air conditions at McDonalds (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Csbbrodie
|1
|Man admits using work computer to share child porn (Jan '14)
|Jun '16
|Lindsay
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC