Blair Academy student dies in skiing accident at Shawnee
A Blair Academy freshman died Monday on a trip to the Poconos with the Warren County boarding school's ski team. The student was identified as Juliette Dajani, 15, of Singapore, in reports from Hackettstown radio station WRNJ and Scranton-area TV station WNEP 16 ABC .
