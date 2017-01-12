Blair Academy student dies in skiing ...

Blair Academy student dies in skiing accident at Shawnee

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Jersey Journal

A Blair Academy freshman died Monday on a trip to the Poconos with the Warren County boarding school's ski team. The student was identified as Juliette Dajani, 15, of Singapore, in reports from Hackettstown radio station WRNJ and Scranton-area TV station WNEP 16 ABC .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hackettstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanhope parking on the road when it's snowing? Sat Wondering 1
School bus stop at Acorn Street and Rt. 206 Jan 10 Isacat 1
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Jan 7 Amy Lynn Petrie 1
idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09) Dec 22 Netcongmomof3 33
House Cleaning Dec '16 MMM 1
animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj Oct '16 someone 3
Holdiay Bundles are here Oct '16 geni 1
See all Hackettstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hackettstown Forum Now

Hackettstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hackettstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Hackettstown, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,962,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC