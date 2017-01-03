73-year-old woman charged with drunken driving in N.J. crash

A 73-year-old Hackettstown woman is facing a drunken driving charge following a crash near Route 46, police said. Hackettstown police said the crash occurred when Nancy Gray at 5:51 p.m. Thursday was driving a 1998 Volvo in the wrong direction on South Prospect Street, near Route 46. Gray was headed north in the south lane, according to police.

