Willow Grove K-Kids group gains honor

Among the K-Kids at Willow Grove School are Anthony Affatati, New Jersey Kiwanis district governor; Willow Grove Principal Patrick McQueeney; Robin Gibbon club adviser; and Steve Gandley, past Kiwanis governor. The Willow Grove Grammar School K-Kids in Hackettstown has been designated as a "Distinguished Club" for the 2015-2016 year, making it the only "Distinguished" K-Kids in the New Jersey District.

