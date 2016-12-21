Support Group Planned To Cope With Parkinson's
The next Parkinson's Support Group is set for Tues., Dec. 20, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Heath House Activity Room at Heath Village in Hackettstown. The Parkinson's Support Group is open to Heath Village residents, family members and community members.
