Sparta man charged with DWI

Robert Acevedo, 27, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and registration, failure to possession a driver's license and registration, speeding and careless driving and refusal to submit to breath tests. At 1:19 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, a Sparta police officer patrolling Route 15 stopped a vehicle he observed speeding, police said.

