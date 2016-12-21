Roxbury Athletic Director Receives Centenary Educational Leadership Award
Stuart Mason, Roxbury High School's Director or Athletics and Student Activities, will be awarded Centenary's Educational Leadership Award for this year by Centenary University in Hackettstown. This award recognizes a local educational leader who makes a difference everyday working with students, teachers and their school community.
