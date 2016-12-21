New Year's expected to be dry after Thursday's snow, rain
Sussex County will usher in the new year with dry, sunny weather following Thursday morning's several inches of snow. Today will dawn under clear skies, which will get cloudy by the afternoon as the weather continues a roller-coaster ride.
