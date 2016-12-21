Kiwanis Rings For A Happier Holiday
The Annual Kiwanis Club of Hackettstown's bell ringing campaign to raise money for needy families for the holidays has raised tens of thousands of dollars over the years and this year the club enjoyed another successful season. The Key Club at Hackettstown High School has been helping with the campaign for many years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Black River News.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Thu
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec 8
|MMM
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Oct '16
|someone
|3
|Holdiay Bundles are here
|Oct '16
|geni
|1
|Thursday added 2nd NJ show; United Nations play...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO
|1
|No air conditions at McDonalds (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Csbbrodie
|1
|Man admits using work computer to share child porn (Jan '14)
|Jun '16
|Lindsay
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC