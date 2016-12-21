Have you seen this man? He's accused ...

Have you seen this man? He's accused of breaking into cars

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Hackettstown police are on the lookout for a man accused of burglarizing a car, and are asking for residents' help finding him. Richard J. Jarry, 36, on Monday entered a vehicle that was parked in the 400 block of Warren Street, town police said in a news release Wednesday.

