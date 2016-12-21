Hackettstown robbery suspect captured...

Hackettstown robbery suspect captured in Scranton

Friday Dec 9 Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Hackettstown robbery suspect that police had not been able to locate since the warrant for her arrest was issued on Nov. 14 was captured Thursday in her hometown of Scranton, Pa., police said Friday. Kayla, C. Rodriguez was located at a residence on the 1300 block of Schlager Street at 2:14 p.m. by a joint task force comprised of the Hackettstown Police Department, the Washington Township Police Department and the Scranton Police Department.

