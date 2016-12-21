Hackettstown juvenile facing LSD charges

The juvenile, 17, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance class I-IV, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, speeding and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle. At 2:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, a Mount Olive police officer patrolling Route 46 stopped a gray Ford he observed speeding, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.