Famed dancer in Centenary Stage Nutcracker
Hadjitanev will be performing the role of Snow Pas and Cavalier. Hadjitanev was a finalist in the International Ballet Competition in Varna, and received first prize in the International Festival of Arts in Fivizano, Italy.
