Cops: N.J. driver with 17 crack bags passes out along Route 57

A Morris County driver was found by Hackettstown police allegedly passed out behind the wheel and causing traffic to back up along Route 57. Officers responded at 12:10 p.m. Friday to Route 57 in the area of the Scrub-A-Dub Car Wash. Tevin Fuller, 22, of Washington Township, was passed out behind the wheel of a car, which was stopped in traffic with the shift knob still in drive, according to police.

