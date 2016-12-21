Closed N.J. restaurant hadn't paid re...

Closed N.J. restaurant hadn't paid rent in months, lawsuit claims

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: The Jersey Journal

A Hackettstown restaurant that closed abruptly this fall hadn't paid rent since last December, and only sporadically the year before that, according to a lawsuit from the property owner. The Prickly Pear owes about $153,500 total in rent and about $650 in water and sewer charges, says the lawsuit filed last month at state Superior Court in Belvidere.

