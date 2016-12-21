Closed N.J. restaurant hadn't paid rent in months, lawsuit claims
A Hackettstown restaurant that closed abruptly this fall hadn't paid rent since last December, and only sporadically the year before that, according to a lawsuit from the property owner. The Prickly Pear owes about $153,500 total in rent and about $650 in water and sewer charges, says the lawsuit filed last month at state Superior Court in Belvidere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Thu
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec 8
|MMM
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Oct '16
|someone
|3
|Holdiay Bundles are here
|Oct '16
|geni
|1
|Thursday added 2nd NJ show; United Nations play...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO
|1
|No air conditions at McDonalds (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Csbbrodie
|1
|Man admits using work computer to share child porn (Jan '14)
|Jun '16
|Lindsay
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC