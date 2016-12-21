Church Celebrates Milestone Birthday Of Joyful Member
About 50 friends and family members gathered at the Abiding Peace Lutheran Church in Budd Lake on Sun., Nov. 27, to celebrate the 100th birthday of one of its members, Emily Dunbar. Dunbar, who lives at the House of Good Shepherd retirement community in Hackettstown, was born Nov. 25, 1916, and has been a member of Abiding Peace for the past 16 years.
