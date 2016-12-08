Centenary Stage Company European Ballet Artist Headlines Njcyb's Production of the Nutcracker
Internationally acclaimed artist, Nikola Hadjitanev from the Sophia Ballet in Bulgaria, will headline the performances of the NJ Civic Youth Ballet's performance of NUTCRACKER When the Centenary Stage Company presents the final holiday programming of the season on Dec 16-18, at the Lackland Performing Arts Center in Hackettstown. Hadjitanev will be performing the role of Snow Pas and Cavalier .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Thu
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec 8
|MMM
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Oct '16
|someone
|3
|Holdiay Bundles are here
|Oct '16
|geni
|1
|Thursday added 2nd NJ show; United Nations play...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO
|1
|No air conditions at McDonalds (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Csbbrodie
|1
|Man admits using work computer to share child porn (Jan '14)
|Jun '16
|Lindsay
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC