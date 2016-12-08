Centenary Stage Company European Ball...

Centenary Stage Company European Ballet Artist Headlines Njcyb's Production of the Nutcracker

Internationally acclaimed artist, Nikola Hadjitanev from the Sophia Ballet in Bulgaria, will headline the performances of the NJ Civic Youth Ballet's performance of NUTCRACKER When the Centenary Stage Company presents the final holiday programming of the season on Dec 16-18, at the Lackland Performing Arts Center in Hackettstown. Hadjitanev will be performing the role of Snow Pas and Cavalier .

