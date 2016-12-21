Centenary Baseball And Softball Teams To Host Restaurant World Series
For the third consecutive year, Centenary University's Baseball and Softball teams are hosting a Restaurant World Series Event st for 4 p.m. on Jan. 8. Attendees are invited to sample fare from the finest local restaurants at the University's dining hall located in the David and Carol Lackland Center. The cost to attend this event is $40 at the door.
