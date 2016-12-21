Belvidere woman faces pot charges

Nicole Vanorden, 18, was charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of windshield. At 8:24 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, a Hackettstown police officer patrolling Route 517 stopped a vehicle he observed commit a moving violation and while speaking with the driver -- identified as Vanorden -- the officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, police said.

