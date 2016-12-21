Belleville man admits to eluding police
Paul Murch, 21, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court in Newton on Dec. 14 before Judge William J. McGovern to third-degree eluding. Murch admitted that on Nov. 23, 2015, he ignored police who were trying to pull him over for speeding and continued to ride his motorcycle into Newton before trying to run from police on foot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Hackettstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|idiot with all the christmas lights in stanhope (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Netcongmomof3
|33
|House Cleaning
|Dec 8
|MMM
|1
|animal abuse at Donaldson farm in hacks nj
|Oct '16
|someone
|3
|Holdiay Bundles are here
|Oct '16
|geni
|1
|Thursday added 2nd NJ show; United Nations play...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO
|1
|No air conditions at McDonalds (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Csbbrodie
|1
|Man admits using work computer to share child porn (Jan '14)
|Jun '16
|Lindsay
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hackettstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC