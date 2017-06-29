Photo scavenger hunt to open up the w...

Photo scavenger hunt to open up the wonder of Guymon

That's the idea behind a photo scavenger hunt being hosted by the Guymon Public Library in the month of July, with photographers of all levels and ages, whether they have a professional rig or a cell phone. All it takes is a little reading and footwork, and everyone can participate.

