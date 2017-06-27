Monday night destroys mobile home and...

Monday night destroys mobile home and contents

Guymon Firefighters responded to 911 call Monday night of a reported possible structure fire in the 2100 block of N. East. First arriving units found flames coming from a mobile home at 2103 N. East.

