Meetings resume for proposed soccer complex
In February 2016, Guymon Public Schools took land and funding donated through the Nash Foundation, and donated the land and funds to the City of Guymon. In February this year, financial donations from the Nash Foundation sat at over $700,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guymon Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guymon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tasha trash thrash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Fun
|1
|Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|Burdbrain
|3
|Born here...looking for possible relatives and ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|becca49
|1
|Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nosy
|1
|Benjamin hernandez (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15)
|May '16
|Raydot
|8
|Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|How about you rea...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Guymon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC