June Second Saturday opens emergency services for families

Second Saturdays is a special project that has been created by the Arts & Humanities Commission CDI committee in hopes of offering a way to promote events offered by those who are part of Guymon's downtown district. In what is hoped to be a regular monthly gathering, unique offerings are hoped to be arranged to allow the residents of Guymon, surrounding communities and visitors from afar to enjoy a little fun and culture as part of their plans on the second Saturday of each month.

