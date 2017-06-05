June Second Saturday opens emergency services for families
Second Saturdays is a special project that has been created by the Arts & Humanities Commission CDI committee in hopes of offering a way to promote events offered by those who are part of Guymon's downtown district. In what is hoped to be a regular monthly gathering, unique offerings are hoped to be arranged to allow the residents of Guymon, surrounding communities and visitors from afar to enjoy a little fun and culture as part of their plans on the second Saturday of each month.
Guymon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tasha trash thrash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Fun
|1
|Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|Burdbrain
|3
|Born here...looking for possible relatives and ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|becca49
|1
|Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nosy
|1
|Benjamin hernandez (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15)
|May '16
|Raydot
|8
|Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|How about you rea...
|13
