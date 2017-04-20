Tigers advance to state quarterfinals

Javier Medina scored a goal with 5:24 left in regulation time to lift the Guymon boys to a 1-0 win over Duncan in the Class 5A first round playoffs at Carl & Lou McKinnon Field on Tuesday afternoon. The win sends the Tigers to the state quarterfinals at home Friday at 5 p.m. against the Western Heights-Piedmont winner.

