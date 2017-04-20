Notice: City and County offices close early Friday

The Texas County Commissioners have announced that the Texas County Courthouse at 319 N. Main St. in Guymon will close at 12 p.m. on Friday in observance of Guymon Pioneer Days. The City of Guymon has released a notice online stating City Hall, at 424 N. Main St., will close at 11:30 a.m. on Friday in observance of Guymon Pioneer Days.

