Mesta represents Guymon in Panhandle area all-star soccer game
Guymon High School senior Aylin Mesta represented GHS in the all-area Texas/Oklahoma Panhandle all-star game Tuesday night at River Road High School in Amarillo. These were the top women's soccer players in the combined Panhandles.
