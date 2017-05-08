Commissioner warns county residents: Don't dump in the ditches
With two major winter storms, Jupiter and Ursula, bringing widespread damage and downed tree limbs across the county, messes have to be cleaned up and hauled off. January's Winter Storm Jupiter left quite the mess behind, with Texas County and all of its municipalities left to work out ways to help residents find a proper and safe way to dispose of damaged and downed tree branches.
