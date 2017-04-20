Wallace shoots first round 65, Tigers...

Wallace shoots first round 65, Tigers second at Guthrie

Grayson Wallace shot a 65-72 - 137 to earn individual top-medalist honors Thursday in Guthrie, but the host Blue Jays shot a team total 314-300 - 614 to win over the Guymon Tigers by three strokes. Guymon had the low score in the first round but the Jays were six strokes better in the second round to win it.

