Road closures called by ODOT affect Texas, Cimarron Counties
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation now reports roads in Cimarron County in Western Oklahoma has been closed down to traffic from Four Corners in Texas County West on US 412 and all of US 56 due to hazardous traveling conditions.
