Real estate briefs from The Oklahoman for April 8, 2017

Milestone Homes and the city of Guymon recently used an Oklahoma Housing Trust Fund loan of $2.6 million to build 24 for-sale single-family homes, including this one, to help reduce the city's housing shortage. [PHOTO PROVIDED BY OKLAHOMA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY] Changes to the Housing Trust Fund of Oklahoma will make it more attractive as a financing tool for developers looking to build affordable housing in the state, according to the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, which administers it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.