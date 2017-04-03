Real estate briefs from The Oklahoman for April 8, 2017
Milestone Homes and the city of Guymon recently used an Oklahoma Housing Trust Fund loan of $2.6 million to build 24 for-sale single-family homes, including this one, to help reduce the city's housing shortage. [PHOTO PROVIDED BY OKLAHOMA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY] Changes to the Housing Trust Fund of Oklahoma will make it more attractive as a financing tool for developers looking to build affordable housing in the state, according to the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, which administers it.
Guymon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tasha trash thrash
|Nov '16
|Fun
|1
|Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|Burdbrain
|3
|Born here...looking for possible relatives and ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|becca49
|1
|Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nosy
|1
|Benjamin hernandez (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15)
|May '16
|Raydot
|8
|Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|How about you rea...
|13
