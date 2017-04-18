New details revealed in Tad Cummins's...

New details revealed in Tad Cummins's federal arrest affadavit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAAY

New details in an arrest affadavit for Tad Cummins indicate that he rented one-bed motel rooms while on the run with one of his 15-year-old students and had filled a prescription for an erectile dysfunction drug before they disappeared. The federal arrest affadavit filed Thursday also states that three days after Cummins and the teenager disappeared from Columbia, Tenn., he bought several items at a Walmart in Guymon, Okla., including lubricant commonly used for sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guymon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tasha trash thrash Nov '16 Fun 1
Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12) Sep '16 Burdbrain 3
Born here...looking for possible relatives and ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 becca49 1
Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16) Jun '16 Nosy 1
Benjamin hernandez (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
News ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15) May '16 Raydot 8
Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10) Apr '16 How about you rea... 13
See all Guymon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guymon Forum Now

Guymon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Guymon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Guymon, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,143 • Total comments across all topics: 280,456,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC