New details revealed in Tad Cummins's federal arrest affadavit
New details in an arrest affadavit for Tad Cummins indicate that he rented one-bed motel rooms while on the run with one of his 15-year-old students and had filled a prescription for an erectile dysfunction drug before they disappeared. The federal arrest affadavit filed Thursday also states that three days after Cummins and the teenager disappeared from Columbia, Tenn., he bought several items at a Walmart in Guymon, Okla., including lubricant commonly used for sex.
