Monday rodeo competition postponed

40 min ago Read more: Guymon Daily Herald

Blizzard conditions and high moisture have snarled traffic in and around Guymon as of Sunday afternoon. The weather also has caused a delay in the start of the Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo competition.

