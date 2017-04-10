Local Egg Hunts held Saturday and Sunday

Local Egg Hunts held Saturday and Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Guymon Daily Herald

Saturday, April 15: The Guymon Church of the Nazarene will be hosting is Easter Eggstravanganza on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church, 2214 N. Sunset Lane in Guymon. It's fun for the whole family, with an egg hunt for children from birth to sixth grade, a time to sing songs and hear a great song.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guymon Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guymon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tasha trash thrash Nov '16 Fun 1
Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12) Sep '16 Burdbrain 3
Born here...looking for possible relatives and ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 becca49 1
Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16) Jun '16 Nosy 1
Benjamin hernandez (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
News ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15) May '16 Raydot 8
Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10) Apr '16 How about you rea... 13
See all Guymon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guymon Forum Now

Guymon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Guymon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Guymon, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,010 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC