10 Inches Of Snow, Hail, Flooding Rai...

10 Inches Of Snow, Hail, Flooding Rain, Tornado Threat For Oklahoma This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A powerful storm system is developing in southern Rockies Friday as a cold front slides into the state. This storm system will be a slow mover and will move over the state on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guymon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tasha trash thrash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Fun 1
Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12) Sep '16 Burdbrain 3
Born here...looking for possible relatives and ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 becca49 1
Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16) Jun '16 Nosy 1
Benjamin hernandez (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
News ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15) May '16 Raydot 8
Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10) Apr '16 How about you rea... 13
See all Guymon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guymon Forum Now

Guymon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Guymon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Guymon, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,176,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC