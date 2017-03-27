Unsubstantiated threat to a junior hi...

Unsubstantiated threat to a junior high made; law enforcement offers information

An unsubstantiated threat was made on Thursday to a junior high, that has put local law enforcement and schools on alert as a precaution for Friday. Guymon Public Schools released an advisory through the Schoolway App Thursday evening, notifying parents that additional police presence would be present at Guymon Central Junior High on Friday, March 31. Information from the district and the Texas County Sheriff's Department has been provided to explain the reason for the added law enforcement presence.

