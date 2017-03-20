Tiger Tales set up in hopes of encouraging summer literacy
It's a tale many teachers are familiar with: students might read for their assignments during the school year, at school. When they're at home, all too often, reading ceases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guymon Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guymon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tasha trash thrash
|Nov '16
|Fun
|1
|Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|Burdbrain
|3
|Born here...looking for possible relatives and ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|becca49
|1
|Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nosy
|1
|Benjamin hernandez (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15)
|May '16
|Raydot
|8
|Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|How about you rea...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Guymon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC