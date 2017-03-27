OML makes push to pass bill for publi...

OML makes push to pass bill for public safety districts

Read more: Guymon Daily Herald

The Oklahoma Municipal League is making a push for a bill to allow municipalities to create what they call Public Safety Districts, urging members to make a show of support and contact representatives at the state capitol. Mayor Kim Peterson has been an outspoken advocate for OML activities in the past, and has brought the matter of showing support for House Bill 1374 forward at Guymon City Council meetings.

