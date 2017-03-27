Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency expan...

Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency expands terms of housing trust fund loan program

New changes to the Housing Trust Fund of Oklahoma make it a more attractive financing tool for developers looking to build affordable housing in the state. The biggest change involves removing the limit on the amount of money that can be borrowed, although the amount is still subject to the availability of funds and reasonableness.

