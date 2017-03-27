Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency expands terms of housing trust fund loan program
New changes to the Housing Trust Fund of Oklahoma make it a more attractive financing tool for developers looking to build affordable housing in the state. The biggest change involves removing the limit on the amount of money that can be borrowed, although the amount is still subject to the availability of funds and reasonableness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guymon Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Guymon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tasha trash thrash
|Nov '16
|Fun
|1
|Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|Burdbrain
|3
|Born here...looking for possible relatives and ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|becca49
|1
|Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nosy
|1
|Benjamin hernandez (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15)
|May '16
|Raydot
|8
|Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|How about you rea...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Guymon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC