ODOT Director to present updates to the public

Read more: Guymon Daily Herald

Funding cuts, state transportation, and road projects around Guymon are parts of an update coming to town on March 30 at 4:30 p.m. Oklahoma Department of Transportation Executive Director Mike Patterson will be visiting Guymon on Thursday to cover these subjects, along with downward budget trends and what ODOT has accomplished. Information will cover planned local projects in and around Guymon.

