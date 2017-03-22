Guymon Community Theatre begins Romeo...

Guymon Community Theatre begins Romeo and Juliet rehearsals

8 hrs ago Read more: Guymon Daily Herald

The Guymon Community Theatre has started rehearsals on Tuesday evening, with the first script read-through for Romeo and Juliet, to be performed in May. Director Tony Hardman has a few surprises for the audience with a unique rendition of the play, bringing his unique flair to Shakespeare on the community stage. The play is still in need of an adult female performer to take the place of either Juliet's nurse, or as Lady Capulet.

